NEW Podcast Guest Line-Up
A former Hollywood icon, the pandemic's wrongest man, a recent #1 Billboard rapper, an evolutionary biologist, and now a 2024 presidential candidate!
Hi everyone,
Last week, we released our podcast guest line-up to paid members.
Well, we have an incredible, new revised list, with one extremely exciting new guest in the line-up. Yes, a 2024 presidential candidate is going to appear on our program.
Here’s our first 10 guests:
(Find out now for $8 a month or $80 a year. Without your support, this new season of the show wouldn’t be possible!)
Guest #1 (hint: his last name rhymes with “Grand” - Ok maybe I just gave it away):