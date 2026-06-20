In this new episode, I speak with Max Martin, co-founder and CEO of the Enhanced Games, a new athletic competition built around medically supervised performance enhancement. I recently attended the first Enhanced Games event in Las Vegas thanks to Christian Angermayer hooking it up (who I plan to interview at some point on our shared interests in psychedelics, pharma, and the future of mental health) and came away highly impressed by the event itself and the fascinating, high-quality people it brought together, including friends like Calley Means & Brigham Buhler.

Since launching this podcast and newsletter with Jay Bhattacharya in 2023, I’ve become increasingly interested in health guidelines, protocols, and policy — especially where institutional consensus often lags behind emerging science and human potential. The Enhanced Games provided a masterclass in what innovation can look like at the intersection of athletic competition, human performance, health optimization, and wellness.

My conversation with Max delved into bigger questions about athlete rights, longevity, healthcare, and the future of performance, including the world record broken by swimmer Christian Golomiev, the 21 personal bests achieved by athletes, and why Maximilian believes the real mission is helping people become their personal best — not just chasing world records.

Time-stamps:

00:00 Introduction to Enhanced Games and Human Performance

02:48 Max Martin’s Background and the Birth of Enhanced Games

07:35 The Impact of Performance Enhancements on Athletes

15:21 Challenges in Traditional Athletic Competitions

18:43 Future of Enhanced Games and Upcoming Events

30:14 Memorable Moments from the Enhanced Games

34:16 Awakening to Alternative Health Solutions

36:11 The Role of Enhancements in Athletic Performance

39:55 Personalized Health Protocols for Individuals

42:52 Regulatory Changes and Their Impact on Enhancements

44:46 Accessing Enhancements for Everyday Consumers

47:10 The Future of Enhanced Games and Athlete Longevity

50:12 Media Coverage and Public Perception of Enhancements

Watch Now:

The Future of Human Performance: Enhanced Games Co-Founder Max Martin

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