Dr. Matt Johnson re-joins The Illusion of Consensus podcast for a 3-hour marathon discussing psychedelic rescheduling, FDA approval and the future of psilocybin therapy, drawing on his pioneering psychedelic research at Johns Hopkins University.
They explore why 5-MeO-DMT experiences often involve rapid ego dissolution, white light and a sense of pure consciousness rather than the emotional processing and examination of past trauma associated with psilocybin and MDMA, including differences in serotonin receptor activity, mystical experiences, neuroplasticity and the still-unanswered questions surrounding psychedelic therapy.
Links:
(And available on all other podcast platforms)
Chapters:
0:00 Intro: how the Controlled Substances Act works
9:41 Why psilocybin is scheduled like heroin: the 8 factors
20:42 Bifurcated scheduling and the case for MDMA in Schedule III
34:13 MDMA’s FDA rejection and the case for approval
39:37 Psilocybin vs antidepressants: what the depression data show
45:54 Psilocybin for addiction, MDMA for PTSD and abuse risk
55:33 If COMP360 is approved, psilocybin can’t stay Schedule I
1:01:59 State psilocybin programmes in Oregon and Colorado
1:09:58 Compounding, pharma monopolies and $15,000 doses
1:24:54 The Schedule I red tape stalling psilocybin research
1:37:19 The DEA’s tryptamine ban and gaps in drug scheduling
1:49:41 Eli Lilly, Christian Angermayer and 5-MeO-DMT
2:05:40 Psilocybin in Schedule IV or V: the 2018 paper revisited
2:18:40 Nixon, Ehrlichman and the politics of the war on drugs
2:24:30 Crack sentencing and mass incarceration
2:45:03 Trump, RFK Jr and what’s next for psychedelic reform
Read my latest piece with Dr. Matt Johnson:
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This mother fucker quack is a fucking Retard!
This podcast post ("NEW: Exposing Government PROPAGANDA On Psychedelics" by Rav Arora featuring Dr. Matthew Johnson on The Illusion of Consensus) represents a shift into the psychedelic rescheduling movement and drug policy activism.
The host frames federal drug scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) as pure "government propaganda," using real clinical research out of Johns Hopkins to argue for lowering legal barriers, approving MDMA/psilocybin, and commercializing alternative psychiatric interventions.
The legal, pharmacological, and clinical realities expose the regulatory complexities and safety concerns behind this movement:
1. The Legal Realities of Schedule I & The Controlled Substances Act
The Frame: The podcast argues that keeping psilocybin or 5-MeO-DMT in Schedule I is an arbitrary government propaganda campaign aimed at suppressing cures.
The Regulatory Reality: Statutory Schedule I placement under the CSA requires meeting three specific criteria: (1) a high potential for abuse, (2) no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and (3) a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.
Rescheduling Thresholds: Moving a compound out of Schedule I to Schedule III or IV requires FDA approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) following Phase III double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials establishing safety and efficacy for a specific indication—not simply public interest or observational studies.
2. The FDA Rejection of MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy
The Rhetoric: The post frames the FDA’s decision to reject Lykos Therapeutics' MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD as regulatory overreach and censorship.
The Clinical Trial Failures: The FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) voted overwhelmingly against approving MDMA therapy due to severe methodological flaws in the clinical trials:
Functional Unblinding: Over 90% of participants correctly guessed whether they received MDMA or placebo, creating massive bias.
Selection and Expectancy Bias: Trial participants were heavily pre-screened advocates who expected a breakthrough.
Therapeutic Misconduct & Safety Deficits: Documented cases of boundaries violations by therapists in trial settings, alongside incomplete monitoring of cardiovascular safety (QTc prolongation, blood pressure spikes) and abuse liability.
3. The Commercialization & "$15,000 Dose" Monopoly Paradox
The Irony: While the podcast host attacks "government propaganda" and regulatory agencies, the underlying commercial ecosystem is driven by private equity and venture-backed bio-techs seeking patent monopolies.
Patent Wall Strategy: Companies like Compass Pathways (COMP360) and ATAI Life Sciences attempt to patent specific crystalline polymorphs, synthetic formulations, or therapy room environments to lock up the market.
The Cost Barrier: Delivering psychedelic-assisted therapy requires two trained facilitators present for 6 to 8-hour dosing sessions plus prep and integration sessions. This elevates the cost of a treatment course to $10,000–$15,000, creating severe equity and healthcare access issues that alt-health influencers routinely gloss over.
4. Severe Psychiatric Risks: HPPD and Mania
Promoting rapid ego dissolution via potent tryptamines like 5-MeO-DMT or high-dose psilocybin as a universal mental health cure downplays significant psychiatric risks:
Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD): A debilitating neurological condition where individuals experience persistent, distressing visual disturbances (flashbacks, geometric patterns, visual snow) for months or years post-use.
Psychosis & Bipolar Decompensation: Hallucinogens can precipitate acute psychotic episodes or trigger long-term manic/psychotic decompensation in individuals with personal or familial predispositions to schizophrenia or Bipolar I disorder.
Summary Breakdown
Substack Narrative Clinical, Legal & Regulatory Reality
"Schedule I placement is pure government propaganda" Rescheduling requires FDA Phase III trial validation showing accepted medical use and controlled abuse liability.
"FDA unfairly rejected MDMA for PTSD" Rejection stemmed from functional unblinding, severe trial bias, safety gaps, and therapist misconduct.
"Grassroots medicine vs. Big Pharma" The space is dominated by patent monopolies (COMP360) and $15,000 treatment costs driven by venture capital.
Pushes 5-MeO-DMT / Ego Dissolution Downplays risks of HPPD (persisting visual disorder), acute panic, and triggering psychotic/manic episodes.