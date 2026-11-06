Dr. Matt Johnson re-joins The Illusion of Consensus podcast for a 3-hour marathon discussing psychedelic rescheduling, FDA approval and the future of psilocybin therapy, drawing on his pioneering psychedelic research at Johns Hopkins University.

They explore why 5-MeO-DMT experiences often involve rapid ego dissolution, white light and a sense of pure consciousness rather than the emotional processing and examination of past trauma associated with psilocybin and MDMA, including differences in serotonin receptor activity, mystical experiences, neuroplasticity and the still-unanswered questions surrounding psychedelic therapy.

Links:

YouTube

Apple

Spotify

(And available on all other podcast platforms)



Chapters:



0:00 Intro: how the Controlled Substances Act works

9:41 Why psilocybin is scheduled like heroin: the 8 factors

20:42 Bifurcated scheduling and the case for MDMA in Schedule III

34:13 MDMA’s FDA rejection and the case for approval

39:37 Psilocybin vs antidepressants: what the depression data show

45:54 Psilocybin for addiction, MDMA for PTSD and abuse risk

55:33 If COMP360 is approved, psilocybin can’t stay Schedule I

1:01:59 State psilocybin programmes in Oregon and Colorado

1:09:58 Compounding, pharma monopolies and $15,000 doses

1:24:54 The Schedule I red tape stalling psilocybin research

1:37:19 The DEA’s tryptamine ban and gaps in drug scheduling

1:49:41 Eli Lilly, Christian Angermayer and 5-MeO-DMT

2:05:40 Psilocybin in Schedule IV or V: the 2018 paper revisited

2:18:40 Nixon, Ehrlichman and the politics of the war on drugs

2:24:30 Crack sentencing and mass incarceration

2:45:03 Trump, RFK Jr and what’s next for psychedelic reform

Read my latest piece with Dr. Matt Johnson: