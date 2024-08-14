Join me, Professor Jay Bhattacharya, as I sit down with Ooana Trien, a poet, writer, and theatrical artist living in New York City to explore the stark differences in how society responded to the HIV/AIDS crisis versus COVID-19. In this conversation, we discuss how the artistic community played a vital role in humanizing HIV/AIDS patients, emphasizing empathy and understanding, while the response to COVID-19 often fueled fear, division, and the stigmatization of dissenters. We discuss how politicized health narratives and vaccine mandates have impacted individual freedoms and access to society, drawing lessons from the HIV/AIDS crisis on the importance of dignity and compassion. We also examine the influence of SOC realism on art and propaganda, and the power of truth in challenging totalitarian narratives.Tune in to explore these crucial insights and discover what we can learn from past health crises to shape a more compassionate and thoughtful response in the future.

Timestamps:

00:18 Introduction to Ooana Trien

04:46 The vaccine mandate prejudice

07:45 A whole memory being eradicated

10:18 The philosophy: you're a biohazard

14:00 The AIDS epidemic

21:00 "Dr Faucci, I'm going blind"

25:30 Support for HIV patients in the '80s

28:41 The political witch-hunt ritual

34:36 Covid, deviants & scapegoating

40:00 Social control

51:23 The dancing nurses & mass compliance

01:02:32 Medicine and the arts

01:06:22 The story was all the mattered

01:11:16 The totalitarian automaton

Watch/Listen Now:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

The Illusion of Consensus relies on your generous support.

Consider supporting our independent podcast project now by becoming a paid member: