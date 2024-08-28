In this episode, Dr. Joseph Fraiman and I delve into the complexities of the global obesity epidemic. We discuss how improvements in maternal health have influenced the selection of obesity-promoting genes, contributing to the rapid rise in obesity worldwide. The conversation tackles the difference between population-level and individual-level explanations and questions traditional beliefs about obesity being solely driven by overeating and lack of exercise. We examine genome-wide association studies, historical maternal mortality rates, and their predictive power in understanding obesity trends across different nations.

Join us as we unpack the genetic and environmental factors shaping one of today's most pressing global health challenges and explore the implications for future research.

