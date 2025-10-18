New Clip: 71% of Religious Leaders Said Psilocybin Session Increased Their Appreciation For Other Religions
In this new 10 minute clip, Dr. Matt Johnson and I discuss several of the study findings such as:
71% of leaders reported greater appreciation for religions other than their own
79% said it “increased their effectiveness in their religious vocation
Enjoy the clip.
Lolololol! Yes, I'm sure 71% of religious leaders have tried magic mushrooms! :D :D :D Next week, we'll poll the clergy on cannibalism!
"Clergy Member" does NOT equal Religious Leader.
Did that include Muslims, Mormons and other Religions that are supposed to be Physical Purists ?