Hi everyone,

I’m finally catching up to posting my major interviews over the past couple of months. This interview with Russell Brand was my favourite. Russell’s personal and spiritual evolution — yes, escaping the drugs, glamour, and hedonism of Hollywood and building a new life requires such a transformation — has served as great inspiration to me in the past, especially during times of hardship over the past few years.

Talking to him was an honour.

We discussed my investigation into misleading government-funded studies on psychedelics. The tide has now shifted — where psychedelic therapies are increasingly popular and proven to be truly safe and efficacious for treating intractable depression, PTSD, alcohol addiction, and other conditions — but only a couple of decades ago, research in this area was viewed as dangerous and taboo.

The government-fuelled narrative handicapped honest, truth-seeking research in this therapeutic domain and my interview with Dr. Joseph Fraiman (author of the study showing a 1 in 800 rate of adverse events associated with the mRNA vaccines) — who was the focus of the piece — illustrated just one example of the decay in science more broadly where political agendas supersede discovery of the truth. You can read the piece here if you haven’t yet:

I spoke with Russell for half-an-hour about this story and related subjects.

This quote of mine from the interview summarizes the conversation well:

For those of us that are more politically conscious and tuning into this great awakening in ‘podcastistan,’ we’re seeing the days of SSRIs, ADHD meds, and trusting ppl in white lab coats being gone — and the age of morning sunlight, sauna, cold plunge, ashwagandha, taking supplementation, psilocybin, MDMA therapy, and working through your traumas as now being in vogue increasingly so. So we’re moving away from centralized authority and mainstream medical propaganda to individuals taking their health in their own hands and exploring their own traumas and issues, without just medicating themselves with a pill or trusting advice that’s proving to be more and more dangerous and misinformed.

Hope you enjoy the interview:

https://rumble.com/v49i02f-rav-arora-on-exclusive-bombshell-story-on-dishonest-government-funded-psych.html

— Rav

