I’m really excited to release this one. This is why I’ve become a “podcaster” first and foremost. An interview like this is less prone to go instantly viral and boost revenue, but it nourishes the heart and expands the mind in a way most conversations don’t. I became introduced to Loch’s meditation course in Sam Harris’ Waking Up meditation app for advanced mindfulness practice based on distillations of nondual Buddhism and Hinduism. What separates Loch from every other meditation teacher I’ve met is his integration of meditation AND psychotherapy. We discuss some of the tensions and synergies between these two profound practices which many are engaging with these days — but, we argue, popular mindfulness and therapy is usually practiced on a very superficial, unpenetrating level that doesn’t reliably promote true, holistic healing and psychological freedom. This episode presents a grounded framework for integrating meditation and psychotherapy into everyday life with clarity and depth.



Timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

00:59 – Who Is Loch Kelly?

06:05 – How Meditation And Therapy Differ

10:30 – Discovering Awareness Through Sport

14:20 – Losing A Parent And Opening Up

18:10 – Psychedelics And Consciousness Explained

26:30 – Why Spiritual Bypass Causes Problems

34:10 – When Meditation Fails Emotionally

41:16 – Agency Free Will And Mental Health

57:50 – What Is 'The Self' In IFS

01:23:00 – Noticing The Anxious Part

01:27:30 – The Root Of Dissatisfaction

01:36:30 – A Meditation

01:48:30 – Why Pure Awareness Is Not Enough

02:03:47 – Making Wise Decisions From The Self

I highly recommend you download Loch Kelly’s ‘Mindful Glimpses’ App here:

https://lochkelly.org/mindful-glimpses

