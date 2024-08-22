Hi everyone,

This is the most rigorous, interesting podcast I’ve recorded. It’s nearly 4 hours (!) — when you start to watch, I think you’ll understand why.

I hosted two very different voices on the issue of FDA rejecting approval of MDMA therapy.

My friend Dr. Matt Johnson — previous guest of the show — is the most prolific psychedelic researcher alive, pioneering the stunning studies at Johns Hopkins on psilocybin therapy effectively treating severe depression, end-of-life anxiety, and smoking addiction (all separate studies).

Matt is one of the rare sane, balanced thinkers in the psychedelic space which is often corrupted by cultic leftism and drug utopianism. Despite some valid concerns in the MDMA trials, he leaned towards approving the therapy given the astounding efficacy and PTSD crisis in the country (20 veterans committing suicide a day).

On the other side, I brought on Kim Witczak — previous guest of the show with Jay — who is known for her noble work in advocating for drug safety. Her husband tragically passed away from SSRI-induced suicidal-ideation.

Kim was on the FDA’s advisory committee and she was part of the majority that voted against the approval of MDMA therapy due to functional blinding and safety and ethics questions.

Both individuals offered their opinions and views in earnest and I trust you will all enjoy this episode very much.

I will post the Spotify/Apple/Rumble links later (you can find them on those platforms if you're itching to listen in podcast-form, however).

