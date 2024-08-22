Hi everyone,
This is the most rigorous, interesting podcast I’ve recorded. It’s nearly 4 hours (!) — when you start to watch, I think you’ll understand why.
I hosted two very different voices on the issue of FDA rejecting approval of MDMA therapy.
My friend Dr. Matt Johnson — previous guest of the show — is the most prolific psychedelic researcher alive, pioneering the stunning studies at Johns Hopkins on psilocybin therapy effectively treating severe depression, end-of-life anxiety, and smoking addiction (all separate studies).
Matt is one of the rare sane, balanced thinkers in the psychedelic space which is often corrupted by cultic leftism and drug utopianism. Despite some valid concerns in the MDMA trials, he leaned towards approving the therapy given the astounding efficacy and PTSD crisis in the country (20 veterans committing suicide a day).
On the other side, I brought on Kim Witczak — previous guest of the show with Jay — who is known for her noble work in advocating for drug safety. Her husband tragically passed away from SSRI-induced suicidal-ideation.
Kim was on the FDA’s advisory committee and she was part of the majority that voted against the approval of MDMA therapy due to functional blinding and safety and ethics questions.
Both individuals offered their opinions and views in earnest and I trust you will all enjoy this episode very much.
I will post the Spotify/Apple/Rumble links later (you can find them on those platforms if you’re itching to listen in podcast-form, however).
Subscribe to Kim’s Substack:
Follow Dr. Matt Johnson on X:
The FDA is a corrupt, conniving, tarnished agency.
This is not new. It's old news. So I really have a hard time understanding why the author invests so much time and energy, trying to cater to the very thing that has been doing these crimes for years?!
I mean, are we that desperate and weak??! I suppose we are, given the rapid loss of spine in humanity.
Here are two questions anyone should be asking themselves:
1) Does the FDA live in my body?!
2) If I follow the guidelines of the FDA, and use only pre approved medications & treatments, will they support my needs in the event that things go south?!
Maybe it’s a good time to wake up from being a slave, believing freedom is dependent on asking for mercy from deceitful and corrupt outer authorities!
The FDA will deny something that can help people.
They wish to make money along with pharmakia hand in hand.
Get your own medicine growing in home and or back yard by any means.
Our elders knew medicine and knew how much of what and when usually in herbal format, tincture, or tea formats.
Wake up and stop being bound by the yoke of slavery to the pharamikia do your research and get on with it.
Look at the cholesterol lowering drugs essential in life systems yet it is demonized to have none, Peter Kahn cardiologist. Most medical deaths in the top five are taking prescription medications as prescribed has anyone looked into the interactions, vitamin or mineral deficient by take the drug, black box warning. The viox drug killed over 60,000 before being pulled from the market yet they knew it could cause these issues. Aravia stays in your system for two years at least and if have allergic reaction then what. There should always be a reversal available and at the side of the patient human or animal .