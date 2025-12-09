Link: https://youtu.be/AAB_izBwU1Y?si=tNIvAJAz0qvcS9--

I’m really excited for this one, guys. Not because the Gen Z relationship landscape is healthy and promising. It’s the opposite. But in this informative new episode with world-renowned evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller (who I became a fan of when I saw him on Joe Rogan years ago), we break down why this crisis is is so alarming — and crucially, what young men can do to practically improve their dating life based on evolutionary wisdom.

Chapters:

00:00 – Intro

06:50 – Gen Z’s Sexual Recession Unpacked

13:25 – The Rise of Queer Identity and Social Categories

20:40 – What Intelligence Really Signals in Dating

27:55 – Phones, Isolation, and the Collapse of Social Skills

35:10 – Dating Apps and the New Mating Inequality

42:25 – How Rejection Creates Modern Incel Psychology

49:40 – Low-Stakes Flirting and Building Social Confidence

56:55 – Approaching Women Without Creeping Them Out

1:04:10 – Standards, Risk, and Smarter Short-Term Choices