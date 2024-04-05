Hi everyone, Suffice it to say I had my mind blown yesterday when I had on Dr. Adeel Khan — founder of the cutting-edge regenerative medicine clinic Eterna Health — to discuss stem cell therapy, peptides, vagus nerve re-set shots for restoring chronic back, knee, and other musculoskeletal, as well as mental health, issues.

I saw him on Jordan Peterson’s podcast discuss how he successfully treated his wife and made tremendous progress in treating Jordan and his daughter on their chronic autoimmune and inflammatory health issues. This prompted me to invite him on The Illusion of Consensus podcast.

We didn’t discuss any of the aforementioned topics, really.

Instead, before we got rolling, we started unexpectedly chatting about Covid and vaccines and Dr. Khan told me he had successfully treated serious injuries from the mRNA vaccines — ranging from myocardial to autoimmune — with his stem cell and peptide therapy clinics designed to re-boot the immune system which has shown to become dysregulated by the mRNA vaccine platform.

I didn’t know he had any experience treating this but we ended up discussing all of it and it blew my mind.

I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it.

It still seems “too good to be true.”

Yes, he claims — and is willing to stake his whole reputation on the line — that his regenerative treatments working on the cellular level rather than the symptomatic level (which is what most modern medicine is) have successfully treated hundreds of vaccine injuries.

I pushed him hard and had him reiterate how his treatments work and the mechanism behind them. We started off with his analysis of the immunological damage caused by the mRNAs which matches what Robert W Malone MD, MS and other vaccinologists have said.

Anyway, yes my job as a journalist is to maintain utmost skepticism and the mantra of “all knowledge is provisional” but I was struck at the seriousness and compelling validity of Dr. Khan’s treatments.

If true — my gut says it is — many (not all) of the people still struggling with all the chronic symptoms from vaccine injury could be treated using regenerative methods aimed at immunological re-vitalization.

I’ll have more to say on this soon and will take a critical look at these staggering success stories at Dr. Khan’s clinics, but for now I am releasing this podcast as an early access episode for paid members before publicizing it to everyone in a couple of weeks.

