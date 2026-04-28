Watch this new clip wherein Michael Tracey — who has been especially visible in the media discourse due to his conflict with Jim Acosta — reacts to Sam Harris’ insinuation in a recent podcast with Coleman Hughes that Michael’s Epstein Coverage may be motivated by ulterior motives.

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