The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
2d

Wow, three people whose opinions I couldn't care less about.

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2d

I don’t even know who these people are 🤷‍♀️

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