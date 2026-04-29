In this 5-minute clip, Tracey breaks down the controversy of Dave Smith’s comments on the Jeffrey Epstein story and examines how rhetoric, accountability, and influence intersect in today’s podcast ecosystem. He then alleges Dave Smith said it would be justifiable if people felt called to kill him for his Epstein coverage.

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