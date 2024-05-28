Hi everyone,

As promised, we chose some of your member questions to ask Russell in our hour-long conversation. Thanks to everyone that submitted their questions.

We’re still refining this process so the member portion is available to everyone for now, but access to posing questions is limited to paid members.

Shoutout to three of our members whose questions we used in out conversation.

asked, “When you were in grammar school (until about age 10 in the US) were you the kid always asking questions or the one shooting spit balls?”

Russell gave one of his hilariously philosophical soliloquies in responses, talking about being a lost youth back in the school days. His response is a must-watch.

asked “How do you manage the stress of it all? Any tips? Or just muddle through?”

Among other things, Russell talked about his cold plunge and rosary rituals which help him stay grounded in the face of chaos and pressure.

@ Loraine (no username?) asked a hilarious question, “Heavy topics such as govt eroding on individual freedom and genocide aside, any thoughts on a different conflict: latest rap diss tracks?”

That was a totally irrelevant, but fun question to finish the show with. Thanks Loraine. Check out the last 10 minutes of our conversation to watch Russell’s responses in full!

For those that would like to contribute to our future conversations, you can become a paid member here and you will later be prompted to provide your questions as we schedule new, exciting guests: