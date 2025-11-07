In this 12-minute exchange, Mark Cuban defended his COVID stance with a mix of moral certainty and fuzzy math. I argued the opposite — that by late 2021, the science no longer supported mass vaccination for the young and healthy.

Peer-reviewed data from Stanford’s John Ioannidis and Jay Bhattacharya showed a 0.003% infection-fatality rate for ages 20–29 — meaning roughly three deaths per 100,000 infections. By contrast, the best available data showed roughly a 1-in-800 rate of serious adverse events from the mRNA vaccines. That trade-off simply didn’t justify universal vaccination.

Mark’s counter was that healthy people “interact with” the immunocompromised, and that even short-term reductions in spread justified mandates. But that argument collapsed once it became clear — as global data showed — that the vaccines did not stop transmission beyond a couple of months. At that point, the shot was a personal medical choice, not a moral obligation.

When I pointed out that nearly every country followed the same mistaken playbook, Mark insisted that “everyone in the world can’t be wrong.” But history says otherwise — from nutrition science to public health, consensus has often been precisely what blinded us. Sweden, Denmark, and Finland all fared better by avoiding coercion.

Mark also dismissed the growing evidence of myocarditis in young men, and brushed off the unusually high adverse-event rates as “one paper.” Yet that paper — a reanalysis of Pfizer and Moderna’s own trial data — found more serious vaccine injuries than hospitalizations prevented.

In the end, Mark’s defence rested not on evidence but on faith — faith that “doing something” was always better than restraint. But for healthy young people, that faith came with real biological costs and no clear social gain. The truth remains: Joe Rogan was right, and the data have vindicated the skeptics.

