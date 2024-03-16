Share this postLive Now! Come talk to uswww.illusionconsensus.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLive Now! Come talk to usJoin the Q+A now.Rav Arora and Jay BhattacharyaMar 16, 202424Share this postLive Now! Come talk to uswww.illusionconsensus.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareLive Q+A in less than 4 hoursRav Arora·Mar 16Join us live at 10am PT / 1pm ET at the link below. Livestream LINK:Read full storyJoin us by clicking the link above!24Share this postLive Now! Come talk to uswww.illusionconsensus.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
Live Now! Come talk to us
Rav, you have misrepresented Canada on a number of occasions.