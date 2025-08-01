Share this postThe Illusion of ConsensusLIVE DEBATE: Alex Berenson vs Dave SmithCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLIVE DEBATE: Alex Berenson vs Dave SmithRav AroraAug 01, 202522Share this postThe Illusion of ConsensusLIVE DEBATE: Alex Berenson vs Dave SmithCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114ShareToday at 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern, I’m moderating a debate between Dave Smith & Alex Berenson.It will be livestreamed on my YouTube and Rumble channels.Read the backstory on this debate on Alex’s Substack here.Should be interesting…22Share this postThe Illusion of ConsensusLIVE DEBATE: Alex Berenson vs Dave SmithCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114SharePrevious
Not impressed with how Alex has handled the days leading up to the debate. Thanks for moderating and streaming!
I dislike that Alex got to frame the topic of the debate as to whether or not Dave is antisemitic (according to Alex today) rather than on all the things Alex Berenson has gotten wrong so far on his blog regarding Israel and Palestine.