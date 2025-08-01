The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3d

Not impressed with how Alex has handled the days leading up to the debate. Thanks for moderating and streaming!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Keener's avatar
Karen Keener
3d

I dislike that Alex got to frame the topic of the debate as to whether or not Dave is antisemitic (according to Alex today) rather than on all the things Alex Berenson has gotten wrong so far on his blog regarding Israel and Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture