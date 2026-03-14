My podcast with Layne Norton is up on Rumble now for those of you who prefer the less censorious alternative to YouTube:

https://rumble.com/c/IllusionofConsensus?e9s=src_v1_cbl

And a reminder here to click the “follow” button on the upper-right-hand corner on Rumble so you get push notifications when videos go live:

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