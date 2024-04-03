Hi everyone,

Today we’re announcing a brand new addition to our Substack: The Illusion of Consensus subscriber chat.

This is a conversation space in the Substack app that we set up exclusively for our paid subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. We’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come our way, and you can jump into the discussion.

Become a paid member

What’s more, Substack allows us to select who may start a new thread (contributors, founding members, or paid members) and we have allowed all paid members (including founding members, of course) to do so. If you have a burning topic you’d like to start a conversation on — hopefully relevant to our Substack — you are free to do so.

The Illusion of Consensus chat will be the central hub to debrief, reflect on, and discuss released podcast episodes. Because we have such a stellar line-up of upcoming guests, we thought we’d create this space to engage with your reactions and thoughts about our episodes in real time!

To join our chat, you can download the Substack app, now available for both iOS and Android. However, I now see Substack has also made the chat feature available on the web so you can join on your laptop or computer.

Chats are sent via the app, not email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens.

How to get started

Join as a paid subscriber to unlock our member-only chat feature: Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Substack Chat is now available on both iOS and Android. Get more from Rav Arora in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ. Here’s our first thread. Join here:

Thank you to all our paid members for your support. It helps make this Substack a sustainable journalistic project.

Share

Support Us Here