Hi everyone,
We’re just one week away from the epic Rescue The Republic rally in Washington, D.C. I’ll be there alongside some pretty interesting people like Jimmy Dore, RFK Jr, Russell Brand, Tulsi Gabbard, and others (who will be speaking on stage). Jordan Peterson is now confirmed as a speaker as well!
This will be the largest public event unifying dissidents who oppose Big Pharma over-reach, censorship, and the military industrial complex.
Watch the promo video here:
https://x.com/RescueRepublic/status/1836487224818569311
More information at this site:
https://jointheresistance.org/
BRAVO !!!
America under criminal administration Biden/Harris and Gavin Newsam in CA
https://youtu.be/lFNUkaRrKTk?si=ahmwOaWItOLejDZm
Same in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vc6CHRrtH8 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py65MJC8VR4
A colleague went to San Francisco with family. On a corner in downtown he observed a scene from hell – three humans in grotesques unnatural “frozen” (unmoving) positions (fentanyl effect).
One was standing by a bicycle with upper body horizontally lying motionlessly across bike.
Nowhere on Earth – in any city, state or country would be allowed such horror and suffering – for years. Only in Biden/Harris/Newsome America.
While Congress mega-gangster, Nancy Pelosi, literally kisses hands of Ukrainian Nazi-gangster and US vassal, Zelensky, in US Congress, while a large contingent of RINO Republicans wave Ukrainian flags – celebrating hundreds of billions dollars to Ukraine while above horrors are daily in the US. Congress demanded that showing that infamous photos are – forbidden to show (“disinformation”).
Note, that after US coup against democratically elected government of Ukraine and in the name of “defending democracy”, all parties were outlawed, opponents of Nazi-dominated imposed government started to “disappear”, all media is strictly censored and staffed with CIA-trained propagandists, Russian media is immediately forbidden in Europe and US….
We are ruled by a corrupt and criminal Biden/Harris administration. The country is now being entirely run by a slew of minions like Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken, etc. Just observe a video from the past day alone, which is outright shocking -- an absolutely wasted, mentally unfit, and enfeebled looking Biden croaking out some frail introduction to his wife, who is now heading the Cabinet meeting in his stead. It is the first Cabinet meeting since October of 2023—an entire year—and it’s being run by Jill sitting at the head of the president’s seat…
This is America today – in which CIA-DNC controlled state media in unison adores and pushes an unelected loser -- the brainless puppet “Skamala” Harris.
How much is it? Been praying for this,