Hi everyone,

We’re just one week away from the epic Rescue The Republic rally in Washington, D.C. I’ll be there alongside some pretty interesting people like Jimmy Dore, RFK Jr, Russell Brand, Tulsi Gabbard, and others (who will be speaking on stage). Jordan Peterson is now confirmed as a speaker as well!

This will be the largest public event unifying dissidents who oppose Big Pharma over-reach, censorship, and the military industrial complex.

Watch the promo video here:

https://x.com/RescueRepublic/status/1836487224818569311

More information at this site:

https://jointheresistance.org/

Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film by our friends to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.