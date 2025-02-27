Hi everyone,

The confirmation hearing for my former colleague Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has been set for next week on Wednesday! I will be flying out to DC to watch it happen in real time and provide live coverage of the event.

Also, I will be staying in town for at least another day to watch and cover Marty Makary’s hearing on Thursday:

RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard were the most “controversial” picks — and those hearings were utter chaos — but if they can get in, Jay and Marty will go through in flying colours is my intuition. They are both extremely qualified, evidence-based doctors. They will probably be attacked for criticizing the Covid vaccines and lockdowns (particularly for Jay).

Ridiculous attacks like “You just wanted to let the virus rip!” and “you questioned the safety of the mRNA vaccines which saved millions” will probably be levied by moronic senators who want to create a sound-bite and impress their partisan overlords.

