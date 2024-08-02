Jay and Rav Return! New Podcast Episode: Free Speech, Murthy v. Missouri, Debating Fauci, and Vaccine Injuries
Hi everyone,
In this episode of the Illusion of Consensus Podcast, Rav and Jay return to the mic together to explore the recent Supreme Court ruling in Murthy v. Missouri, which tackles government censorship and its impact on free speech. We also discuss the erosion of trust in elite institutions, and the role of platforms like Joe Rogan’s podcast in fostering open dialogue. This conversation also covers the lack of debate during the COVID pandemic, the delayed end of the state of emergency in British Columbia, and how vaccine-injured individuals have been ignored and the need for research and treatment to address their conditions. Tune in for a deep dive into these crucial issues affecting public discourse and free speech rights.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Catching Up
03:19 The Murthy v. Missouri Case
09:06 Standing and the Implications for Free Speech
19:06 The Erosion of Trust in Elite Institutions
33:25 The Role of Platforms like Joe Rogan's Podcast
39:17 The Lack of Debate and Echo Chambers
44:04 The Importance of Open Dialogue and COVID Policy Forums
48:13 The Delayed End of the State of Emergency in British Columbia
52:31 Addressing the Concerns of Vaccine-Injured Individuals
56:52 The Need for Research and Treatment for Vaccine Injuries
Paid member shoutout:
Thanksand for submitting your listener questions for this episode. In the last 10 minutes of the show we address your concerns.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. He's been in the business of political medicine, a 'science' of social, political, behavioral health censorship, lies and deception for a long, long time. A politician in a "spiffy" white coat. Do you remember the organization 'Doctors for Obama' that worked to elect Obama in 2008? Here's the org chart for DFO:
https://www.milandevries.org/dfo/aboutus.html
- Vivek Murthy, President and Co-Founder
- Mandy Krauthamer, Outreach Director 2008
Doctors for Obama became 'Doctors for America' after Obama was in the White House. Here's the org chart for DFA:
https://web.archive.org/web/20091020003303/http://drsforamerica.org/organizers.php
- Vivek Murthy, National Co-Chair
- Mandy Krauthamer, Executive Director 2009
We saw the science of propaganda deployed during the campaign to pass Obamacare (ACA). Do you remember when doctors were handed "spiffy" white coats for the photo ops in the Rose Garden. Many doctors were doctors of psychology, social, political and behavioral health science. Role-playing as medical doctors, donning "Spiffy White Coats" in their Obamacare Rose Garden campaign stop. Here's the coverage of that event, NY Post and more independent investigative journalists who tried to help pull the curtain back and expose the lies and deception. The organizers of that Obamacare Rose Garden campaign stop were with Vivek Murthy's group 'Doctors for America":
https://nypost.com/2009/10/05/prez-makes-health-care-push-in-sea-of-white-coated-doctors/
https://nypost.com/2009/10/06/white-houses-botched-op/
https://www.nationalreview.com/2009/10/obamas-men-white-coats-c-jay-nordlinger/
https://www.unz.com/author/michelle-malkin//2009/10/07/spin-doctors-for-obamacare/
And why did I highlight the name Mandy Krauthamer along with Vivek Murthy in the DFO & DFA org charts? Because she's the current CDC Director, aka Mandy Krauthamer Cohen. She of little actual medical training and experience, was working with the Obama campaign *while* she was in medical school. She studied public health policy, any medical training she has is comparable to a corporate restaurant manager trainee pulling a week in each restaurant job function, dishwasher, hostess, waiter, bartender, cook, so they will have familiarity with the job, never becoming proficient dishwashers, hostesses, waiters, bartenders and cooks. She's not a doctor ANYONE would want as their personal physician or specialist.
That's what their actual medical science background and training is. Though Vivek has a few more years in medicine under his belt than Cohen before he became a politician in a "spiffy" white coat. The rest is social, political and behavioral health science. Psychological manipulation, the science of lies and deception. That falls apart under investigation and examination, which is why censorship must be deployed so aggressively against those who expose that they and their 'science' is just as phony and contrived as the Spiffy White Coats in the Rose Garden were. Giving this type of information and background voice would do a lot to help break the 'Illusion of Consensus.'
Thank you to all here who are doing their part in standing up for Free Speech & all our Constitutional Rights everywhere in America❣️
If we don’t use our Free Speech Rights we will lose them!?
It’s the same with all our Rights & Freedom from God & not our corrupt government, yet we have allowed foreign & domestic corporations buy our politicians & change our laws through corrupt judges & Governors.
Worried for my grandchildren’s future in their Marxist, Globalist, Depopulated, Chipped, 15 minute Concentration Camps where we will own nothing but be happy about it while they own everything & we will have to get “permission” to travel outside our particular 15 minute camp?!
So many of these things have been openly discussed at the WEF.
My guess is they will steal this election as they did the last one, why wouldn’t they???
Nothing happened to them???
Nobody was held accountable???
The country had one protest that the Feds infiltrated & they caused a small scene at the capitol & locked up hundreds of innocent Patriots & still doing it to try to deter us from protesting?!?
Forgive this Grandma for rambling… I fear for what I see coming for America if Americans don’t start fighting back as hard or harder than the Globalist NWO Regime whom is trying to destroy America the Free…