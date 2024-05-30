Hi everyone,

Inspired by my friend

on Substack — as well as others — I am now launching meetings on this platform.

Over the past several months, I’ve noticed I have a lot to learn from my readers as we’ve attracted a lot of outside-the-box thinkers, holistic health advocates, and people who’ve found great relief and healing outside of conventional medical and scientific wisdom.

I’m very interested in new — or ancient — ways to improving health, mental and physical. And I’d like to highlight anything compelling I find in a reader compilation episode / post every month. Depending on how much interest we get on this front, I’d like to create monthly member feature on The Illusion of Consensus.

Pandemic-related topics are less and less interesting by the day, but some are important nonetheless so I’m also keen on hearing about your experiences, insights, and revelations about what has transpired over the past few years of “mass formation psychosis.”

Story pitches, tips, podcast ideas, collab proposals, insights into issues we cover on this stack are all of interest!

As I said, anything that strikes me as worthy of amplification on our platform, I’d like to feature — similar to my friend Rob Henderson’s Substack.

As highlighted in the screenshot, you can go on our homepage and click on the “Meetings” tab to schedule a 30 minute meeting or simply follow the link below and book directly:

https://calendly.com/rav1033/30min

To make this possible, I have set a reasonable price for meetings that would make it worth my time, but at the same time this is about half or a third of what other Substackers are offering for their meetings feature. I didn’t want to set the price so high as to make it impossible for readers to book.

A few slots are available next week before I’m off travelling in Europe (lots of phenomenal podcast episodes will be releasing soon!). Otherwise, there is lots of availability in July.

Thanks to others in the Substack community for inspiring me to launch this new feature on The Illusion of Consensus.

I look forward to meeting you.