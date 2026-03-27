Interviewing Senator Ron Johnson Tomorrow - Send Your Questions!
Tomorrow, I’m interviewing Senator Ron Johnson about his release of 2,000 pages of HHS records showing the Biden admin’s downplaying of vaccine side effects.
What are your questions for Senator Johnson?
Leave them in the comments below and I will select the best ones for the interview.
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“Senator Johnson, you’ve done important work bringing attention to internal HHS records and raising concerns about how vaccine side effects were handled and communicated. But I’m curious—why has there been so little scrutiny, even from investigators like yourself, of the original premise? Specifically, the claim that a novel, deadly virus had been isolated in the first place. Much of that rests on cell culture experiments, where researchers look for what’s called a ‘cytopathic effect’—visible damage or death in cells that’s assumed to be caused by a virus. But critics argue those cultures often contain multiple stressors or contaminants, making it unclear whether the damage can be attributed to a specific virus at all. Shouldn’t that foundational question have been more aggressively examined before everything else followed?”