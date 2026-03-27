Tomorrow, I’m interviewing Senator Ron Johnson about his release of 2,000 pages of HHS records showing the Biden admin’s downplaying of vaccine side effects.

What are your questions for Senator Johnson?

Leave them in the comments below and I will select the best ones for the interview.

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