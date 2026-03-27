The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Turfseer
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“Senator Johnson, you’ve done important work bringing attention to internal HHS records and raising concerns about how vaccine side effects were handled and communicated. But I’m curious—why has there been so little scrutiny, even from investigators like yourself, of the original premise? Specifically, the claim that a novel, deadly virus had been isolated in the first place. Much of that rests on cell culture experiments, where researchers look for what’s called a ‘cytopathic effect’—visible damage or death in cells that’s assumed to be caused by a virus. But critics argue those cultures often contain multiple stressors or contaminants, making it unclear whether the damage can be attributed to a specific virus at all. Shouldn’t that foundational question have been more aggressively examined before everything else followed?”

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