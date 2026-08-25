The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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ConcernedCitUSA's avatar
ConcernedCitUSA
4h

A few years ago, I had vertigo and tried to do the Epley Maneuver at home with my husband's help. Evey time I did the flop backwards (sitting on the edge of my mattress to lay my torso back on the mattress...nothing remotely dangerous), as I felt the vertigo, I would involuntarily go into a full-on panic. There was absolutely no amount of self-convincing I could do to prevent that panic. It was completely crazy to me that I couldn't prevent it.

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Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
7h

This of course has exciting and hopeful implications for PTSD therapy, among other applications. There's healing and recovery technique in A.A., and other such groups, called "ACT AS IF". This isn't make-believe, or playing pretend. It's more formal and serious technique to become who you really want to be, or to overcome past trauma....good news!

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