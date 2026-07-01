The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
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NOT 250: Happy 505 anniversary America !!!

If we don't learn from the REAL history we are doomed to repeat its mistakes !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/happy-dependence-day

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