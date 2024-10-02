In this episode of the Illusion of Consensus podcast, I interview Dr. Christiaan von Geusau, a former university president and professor of law. In our discussion, we delve into the impact of COVID-19 on academic freedom and free speech in Europe, uncovering how government censorship has often overshadowed scientific evidence. Dr. Christiaan also shares his insightful perspectives on the challenges universities faced and the significant role of Catholic education during the pandemic. Tune in for a compelling conversation about the need for critical thinking and personal responsibility in today’s society!

