In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Stephen Quay, a leading expert in viral research. We discuss the compelling evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Quay outlines six key arguments for the lab leak theory and shares insights on the implications for future pandemics. We delve into the risks of gain-of-function and gain-of-opportunity research, the need for stricter regulations, and the role of institutional review boards in evaluating these experiments. We also highlight the importance of public awareness and advocacy for reform. Join us for this critical conversation about science, policy, and preventing future outbreaks.

Watch/Listen Now:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film by our friends to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.