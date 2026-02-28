One of the most interesting parts of my conversation with Layne Norton unexpectedly had to do with Covid.

Specifically, about what COVID did to science.

During the pandemic, we saw two extremes:

Blanket mandates, one-size-fits-all messaging, and dishonest public health communication

Deep online conspiracism assigning motives and rejecting data outright.

Building the Ship While Sailing It

Normally, scientific debates happen slowly.

Researchers argue in journals.

They debate at conferences.

They publish letters to the editor.

They refine hypotheses for years — often decades.

Only after long periods of internal dispute does a general consensus emerge and filter to the public.

COVID broke that model.

As Layne put it:

We were trying to sail a ship while building it.

Instead of scientific disagreement happening behind closed doors, it unfolded in real time:

One study suggests X.

Another appears to contradict it.

Headlines amplify both.

Social media fragments the discourse.

Most people don’t have the statistical training to interpret conflicting methodologies, risk gradients, or confidence intervals.

And human psychology fills the gaps.

Probability vs. Anecdote

Layne emphasized something that applies far beyond vaccines:

Humans are terrible at understanding probability.

You can always find:

A smoker who lived to 95.

Someone with LDL of 200 who never had a heart attack.

A vaccinated person who developed myocarditis.

A healthy person who died from COVID.

But probability doesn’t guarantee outcomes.

It shifts odds.

He used the seatbelt analogy:

Seatbelts reduce the risk of dying in a crash.

Some people wearing seatbelts still die.

In rare cases, a seatbelt contributes to injury.

But if you’re playing the odds, you wear the seatbelt.

The same framework, he argues, should apply to many medical interventions.

The Polarization Problem

Where Layne was surprisingly candid was in acknowledging institutional mistakes.

He said two things can both be true:

Some people experienced serious vaccine side effects such as myocarditis, menstrual irregularities, blood clots, and strokes. The vaccine may have offered some protection to older, Covid-naive people with multiple risk factors.

But the political climate made it nearly impossible to hold both truths simultaneously.

Instead, discourse hardened into camps:

“It’s perfectly safe and beyond criticism.”

“It’s part of a grand genocidal program to kill the population”

There was little space for:

Age-stratified risk discussion

Prior infection nuance

Honest uncertainty

Layne suggested that institutions wrongly overcorrected toward confidence — fearing that public hesitation would cost lives — and in doing so, eroded trust.

“We got egg on our face as a scientific community.”

That’s not something you often hear from scientists in public forums.

Information Overload and the Anxiety Machine

Another key theme was the media environment itself.

Humans evolved in small tribes.

We were wired to know:

A few dozen people.

A local environment.

Immediate threats.

Now, a tragic event in South Dakota becomes a national headline repeated 24/7.

The result?

A distorted perception of risk.

Layne pointed out that by most objective measures:

Life expectancy is higher than ever.

Quality of life is higher.

Extreme poverty has plummeted globally.

Yet anxiety and distrust are surging.

When you’re exposed to constant worst-case stories, your brain assumes the world is collapsing.

It’s not censorship he’s advocating.

It’s psychological realism.

We were not built for infinite information streams.

Trust, Dissent, and the Fallout

I pushed on the issue of institutional trust.

It’s not controversial to say that agencies like the CDC and FDA took reputational hits during COVID.

There were internal dissenters.

There were debates over boosters.

There were age-risk discussions that many felt weren’t handled transparently.

And when dissent is perceived as being suppressed, distrust compounds.

Layne’s view wasn’t that institutions are infallible.

It was that polarization made honest trade-off conversations nearly impossible.

And once trust erodes, it spills into everything:

Vaccines

Nutrition guidance

Exercise science

Public health broadly

That distrust is now fueling alternative movements across health and wellness culture.

Where This Leaves Us

The takeaway from this clip isn’t:

“Trust institutions blindly.”

Or “Reject consensus reflexively.”

It’s that science is a probabilistic process done by imperfect humans — under social and political pressure.

The challenge is learning to:

Evaluate risk without absolutism.

Hold two competing truths at once.

Distinguish mechanism from outcome.

Resist the pull of outrage cycles.

That’s hard.

Especially online.

Watch the clip and let me know your thoughts.

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality mental health and wellness journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.