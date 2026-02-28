The Illusion of Consensus

“We got egg on our face as a scientific community.”

Apparently not enough egg on faces of the scientific community because EVERY single doctor or professional in the medical/scientific community should have been able to recognize the true nature and inherent danger of the COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injections.

The Biggest Lie of the COVID "vaccine" propaganda is that the mRNA COVID shots are vaccines.

ALL vaccines can be injurious & even deadly.

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/landmark-paediatricians-lawsuit-against

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/prescription-for-corruption-how-the

But they fraudulently mis-categorized the COVID mRNA transfection injections as "vaccines" because they knew most people would automatically believe the "safe & effective vaccine" propaganda, especially when the COVID shots were recommended by their doctors.

The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.

Even if there was no E.coli DNA plasmid "contamination" with no carcinogenic SV-40 promotor sequence, even if they had not deceptively injected shots into the public that were made by Process 2, even if the spike protein was not pathogenic...these mRNA transfection injections would have still injured and killed people.

The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm.

For those who are seeking an understanding as to why the injuries from these mRNA transfection injections are so widespread and can greatly vary from person to person:

The modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections genetically instruct one's own cells to become "factories" for the production of foreign non-self proteins...

This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target and destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.

Due to the uncontrolled systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.

Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.

Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.

The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…

If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…

And more…

Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.

There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.

The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” transfection products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…

The COVID-19 mRNA shots are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.

These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” transfection injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act in the United States).

The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA (or DNA) gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based (or DNA-based) transfection product harmful by design.

This entirely predictable immune response to one's own cells being instructed to create and express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, and then T-cell exhaustion and immune system dysfunction...regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.

Self vs. Non-self...Basic fundamental Immunology 101...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8

Dr. John Campbell - mRNA "vaccine" harms predicted - 16 min video

https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly

https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797

"While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system. This isn't theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine's genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart. Once there, the body's own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues."

The undermining of this basic foundational principle of human immunity made the IMMUNOLOGICAL CATASTROPHE of the modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection injections entirely predictable...

But because more people are not standing up and demanding that these "traditional" modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections be pulled from the market, the next "evolution" is moving forward (the self amplifying mRNA transfection technology platform)...

https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/world-council-for-health-the-dangers

And they can shed on others, making them dangerous and injurious for those who said "Hell NO!" as well...

Shedding from these transfection injection bioweapons IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others...

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components

(This is part 1 of a 9 part series - other parts linked at the end of the part 1 article)...

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found

AND...if all of this is not already horrific enough, there are legitimate concerns that the blood supply is contaminated:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/a-call-to-action-lets-end-the-silence

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/the-devil-was-hard-at-work-trying

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/a-horrifying-breakthrough-in-the

NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” transfection injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.

It is NOT enough for there to be no mandates. These transfection injection bioweapons NEVER should have been injected into a single human being. The Covid mRNA shots MUST be recalled and the mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform (and ALL of its iterations) MUST BE BANNED.

Nice Consensus and science, but politics had more to do with it than anything else. “Trump didn't do a good job,” but he did everything Fauci wanted! Rutgers required COVID vaccinations for all students until the spring of 2025. Israel and Scandinavia suspended mRNA vaccines in 2022 for men under 30- too high a risk of myocarditis.

Politics not science

