I’m here at the confirmation hearing in DC! Make sure you follow me on X for regular updates. Will also be posting in our Substack chat (don’t think my earlier note and message in Substack chat was emailed to everyone).

Follow here:

https://x.com/ravarora1/status/1884632418788729334?s=46&t=LoWTqCSUWEyck-nZQsiCMg