I’m here at the confirmation hearing in DC! Make sure you follow me on X for regular updates. Will also be posting in our Substack chat (don’t think my earlier note and message in Substack chat was emailed to everyone).
Follow here:
https://x.com/ravarora1/status/1884632418788729334?s=46&t=LoWTqCSUWEyck-nZQsiCMg
The whole thing is infuriating. Asking RFK stupid questions and then not letting him answer.
RFK is entirely too smart for those asking questions about his position! He simple wants transparency regarding vaccines! Just the truth. What the hell were we injected with ??? Who created this covid disease ( bio-weapon).