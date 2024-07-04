Hi everyone,

Happy 4th of July! We hope you have a wonderful day with family and friends. Dr. Matt Johnson — two-time guest of the podcast — posted this on X which summarizes what we ought to be grateful for this holiday:

Individual human rights. Written law. Self-correction without destructive revolution. Distribution of powers born of a distrust of absolute power. Rights don't come from any government. The best formula.

The American experiment of democratic, equitable governance was a radical, unprecedented one. Over the past few years, with the unleashing of “emergency” powers leading to draconian laws, our system has proven to be quite fragile and susceptible to perverse interests. Democracy operates on thin ice — and our society is as free as our state in the last emergency.

With the recent Supreme Court ruling, we have much more to be concerned about the state of free speech in the country. Expect critical, rigorous coverage of recent events on The Illusion of Consensus podcast this upcoming week.

Today coincidentally happens to be our (Jay and Rav) first day back working together and planning our next podcast episodes since we’ve been travelling over the past month in Europe (Rav) and across America and Canada (Jay).

While we’ve been slowly rolling out content over the past few weeks, expect our release volume to amp up with a number of fascinating, brilliant podcast guests and some articles/essays as well.

Watch our recent episodes: