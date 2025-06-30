Hi everyone,

We are at the end of the month now and I want to update you on where I’m at with the development of The Illusion of Consensus podcast and give a reader call-to-action!

I’m attempting to scale up the podcast and have decided to take the calculated risk of hiring a digital marketing team (MindShift Studios) at a reasonable cost ($1,100 a month) for 1-2 months to start. Posting clips and promoting all over Instagram, X, Tik Tok, YouTube, & other platforms is crucial.

As subscribers of this podcast know, getting top-tier guests on the show is not an issue for me. Tomorrow, my podcast with Robert Malone will be released to everyone.

Here’s a sampling of upcoming guests:

Dave Smith, Alex Berenson, Glenn Greenwald, Dr. Matt Johnson, Dr. Pierre Kory, Nina Teicholz, Mattias Desmet

Pretty solid, right?

On the other hand, one of my inherent shortcomings as a writer/podcaster is all the marketing/promo/clipping that is needed to run a successful podcast. I invest a lot of time into creative content creation, but operating all the bells and whistles of a successful podcast isn’t easy.

I’m hoping this small but sizeable investment I’m making to expand the show will be worth it.

Now the call-to-action:

Would you be willing to support my consensus-busting mission by becoming a paid subscriber?

Here’s an end-of-month 10% off discount if you fancy it:

Get 10% off forever

You can also support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.

