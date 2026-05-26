Legendary Johns Hopkins psychiatry professor Matt Johnson returns to the podcast to discuss his new peer-reviewed study on psilocybin therapy for treating smoking addiction. He explains why one psilocybin session paired with CBT showed higher six month smoking abstinence rates than nicotine patch treatment with CBT, and what that could mean for tobacco use disorder. The discussion also covers vaping, nicotine harm reduction, the UK’s new smoking ban, addiction treatment, mystical experiences, emotional breakthrough, neuroplasticity, agency and why psychedelics may help people change entrenched behaviour. We discuss both the promise and the risks of psychedelic therapy, including bad experiences, vulnerable patients, clinical safeguards and the future of FDA approved addiction treatments.

Time-stamps:

0:00 - Intro

2:30 - Marty Makary Resigning & Flavored Vapes

10:40 - Vaping Greatest Risks

14:15 - UK’s Controversial Tobacco and Vapes Bill

19:20 - Matt’s Psilocybin vs Nicotine Patches for Stopping Smoking

43:14 How do Psilocybin act on smokers?

58:15 What else gave people stronger outcomes?

1:00:39 The Roll of CBT

1:05:07 When Psilocybin goes wrong

1:09:55 - Psilocybin for treating Cocaine Use Disorder

Link to Matt’s study in JAMA:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2846155

Watch/Listen Now:

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(Available on all other podcast platforms as well)

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