Good news is rare — and often neglected in journalism — but it ought to be celebrated when it comes.

I try to stay in my lane — when it comes to foreign affairs, the economy, abortion, and other issues I’ve never written about, I don’t usually comment. I often have thoughts, but I only opine when I feel like I have done my due diligence and carefully examined all sides of the debate.

On topics I (and Jay) have focused on here on The Illusion of Consensus, we have plenty to celebrate and appreciate within the mere 48 hours of Trump’s inauguration.

First, in his inaugural speech, Trump stated,

"We will reinstate every patriot who was unjustly expelled from our military with full back pay."

This is incredible.

Military mandates were the most egregious of them all. This was a population of mostly younger, healthier men who were coerced into getting experimental mRNA shots which had a serious side effect profile disproportionately harming their very demographic.

I spoke to a former service member before the new year and he told me how they made his life hell when he resisted taking the shots. He tried every way to get a religious exemption but he was faced with fierce opposition. He eventually ended up getting the J&J shot.

Trump vowing to reinstate every unvaccinated military member who was fired because of their personal medical decision is a big win. These people should never have been fired in the first place.

Also, this just came in:

The good news keeps coming!

Secondly, Trump announced an exit from the WHO. This is a wise decision for a few reasons.

For one, from a DOGE perspective, billions of dollars will no longer be wasted on a global organization with serious problems.

In the 2022-2023 period, the U.S contributed $1.284 billion to WHO. This expenditure is not necessary to say the least. The WHO got a number of things seriously wrong during the pandemic, as

points out on

:

WHO What evidence can you cite or did you generate to support your recommendations: Pro lock down Pro school closure Pro contact tracing Pro masking 6-year-olds You cost 1.2 billion a year and you don't run any studies. You just make shit up. We can do that for free.

Lastly, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the federal government from trampling on the free speech rights of Americans.

On one level, it’s tragic there needs to be an executive order on this. This should not be happening in the first place. But, this is much-welcome news since we’ve repeatedly seen in cases like the Murthy v. Missouri and Berenson v. Biden how federal government officials pressured social media companies to censor content that went against the regime’s Covid guidelines.

As the AP reports,

The order also instructs the attorney general, in consultation with other executive agency heads, to investigate how federal government actions over the four years of the Biden administration could have infringed on free speech and propose “remedial actions” based on the findings.

This is great news.

,

time to open the champagne bottles?

Well, Jay certainly doesn’t have time because he will be heading up NIH! I will be covering the confirmation hearings here on this Substack.

Lastly, Trump’s executive order on dismantling DEI policies in both the government and private sector, is commendable.

As our friend

highlights,

-DEI will be removed from all contracts -Contractors (universities) must "certify that it does not operate any programs promoting DEI" -Agency heads (NIH) must take measures to deter DEI at "institutions of higher education with endowments over 1 billion dollars" -Attorney General will issue guidance to end DEI at "institutions of higher education that receive Federal grants" in 120 days.

So much of science has been corrupted by identity politics and noble-sounding ideologies like DEI which effectively function in a racist manner.

There are some reasonable questions to ask such as what exactly qualifies as DEI (anti-racist campaigns in theory — and historically — are precisely anti-discriminatory and worthy pursuing), but I suspect this will all be clarified and putting an end to faux “anti-racism” will be a big win.

To put the icing on the cake, the Trump admin has now ordered a federal health agency “blackout,” barring them from any external communications.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Acting Health Secretary Dr. Dorothy Fink stated:

“As the new Administration considers its plan for managing the federal policy and public communications processes, it is important that the President’s appointees and designees have the opportunity to review and approve any regulations, guidance documents, and other public documents and communications (including social media),” Fink said in the memo.

The FDA, CDC, and NIH all have an important function to play and while this pause in communications may be inconvenient for their roles, it is an important step to allow for the new takeover of these agencies (by the likes of Jay and Marty!) in order to make careful, calculated decisions on public health messaging in alignment with the new MAHA vision.

Time will tell what other policies and measures will be taken at federal health agencies, but the future looks promising.

I expect significant changes in the current approvals and guidelines on things like Covid vaccines, food dyes, psychedelics, stem cell therapies, and more.

The Illusion of Consensus will be the hub for coverage on these issues as they arise.

