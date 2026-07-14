The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Karen
13h

Please stop billing me for a paid substack subscription. I have emailed you twice about that, and my credit card is still being charged many months after I canceled. Please check your email at illusionofconsensus@substack.com. My last email was July 1. Sorry for contacting you publicly, but I've received no response to my emails.

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