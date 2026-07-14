Follow Me On Instagram!
Follow me on Instagram everyone! I’m posting a couple of fun World Cup videos there as it’s the last week of the historic tournament. Also, you will get a steady flow of Illusion of Consensus podcast clips there.
It’s a great way to stay up to date with my content since email inboxes can get flooded and it can be easy to miss podcasts.
Follow me here:
https://www.instagram.com/rav.arora/
Or search rav.arora on your mobile Instagram app
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Please stop billing me for a paid substack subscription. I have emailed you twice about that, and my credit card is still being charged many months after I canceled. Please check your email at illusionofconsensus@substack.com. My last email was July 1. Sorry for contacting you publicly, but I've received no response to my emails.