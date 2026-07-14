Follow me on Instagram everyone! I’m posting a couple of fun World Cup videos there as it’s the last week of the historic tournament. Also, you will get a steady flow of Illusion of Consensus podcast clips there.

It’s a great way to stay up to date with my content since email inboxes can get flooded and it can be easy to miss podcasts.

Follow me here:

https://www.instagram.com/rav.arora/

Or search rav.arora on your mobile Instagram app