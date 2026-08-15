Five Insights On Inner Growth From Addiction Therapist Ryan Soave
I just had addiction therapist Ryan Soave from the Huberman Lab podcast on my show.
Watch full episode here
Here are five quotes from the conversation that stayed with me most - on validation, bad therapy, finding inner peace, and real freedom:
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I have a webinar on Addiction.. www.KennethStollerMD.com there is a generic old time med that shuts down the addiction center in the mid forebrain. I use CBDs and oxytocin with it. Never failed for a whole assortment of addictions. The nitty gritty on how to use the med is in the webinar.