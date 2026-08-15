The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
17h

I have a webinar on Addiction.. www.KennethStollerMD.com there is a generic old time med that shuts down the addiction center in the mid forebrain. I use CBDs and oxytocin with it. Never failed for a whole assortment of addictions. The nitty gritty on how to use the med is in the webinar.

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