Hi everyone,

I’ve been wanting to revamp my original Substack Noble Truths with Rav Arora over the past 6 months but have found myself over-busy with other projects and tasks. I’m glad to report I’m almost there and want to give you an exclusive sneak peak.

I’m very intentionally re-titling the stack to The Meta Mystic - a name I’m incredibly happy with, though it took a whole month of brainstorming and AI-ideation to finally come to life!

This Substack will be entirely dedicated to my personal experiences trying to change my inner belief systems, thought patterns, and behaviours which I’ve known since 2021 to be the underlying script of my external reality.

Change your thoughts, change your reality.

Change your behaviors, change the people you end up attracting.

More on that later!

Here’s a synopsis of the project and its aims: