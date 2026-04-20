I just got back from Washington, D.C and am preparing to release my exclusive coverage of Trump’s psychedelic executive order. I have a lot to say and have some highly informative material to share with you all. I even got Joe Rogan on the record sharing his thought process on this urgent, national issue.

Stay tuned!

Full White House announcement:

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