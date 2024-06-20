The Illusion of Consensus is a listener-supported podcast. To receive exclusive posts and receive access to exclusive Q+As, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Hi everyone,
Today I’m joined by Dr. Pierre Kory, a leading pulmonologist, on his frontline experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. We explore the initial reliance on mechanical ventilation, the life-saving role of steroids, and the formation of the FLCCC. Dr. Kory shares his insights on using high-dose IV vitamin C, thiamine, and hydrocortisone. We also discuss the pharmaceutical industry's influence on the medical system, the suppression of repurposed drugs like ivermectin, and the FDA's role in spreading misinformation. This conversation highlights the urgent need for transparency, rapid studies, and genuine debate on COVID-19 treatment options.
Timestamps
00:53 Introduction to Dr Pierre Kory
3:20 The early days of the pandemic
7:24 The ventilators and lack of treatment
12:25 Use of steroids
16:40 The early days of panic and miseducation
19:30 Randomized control trials
27:20 Paul Marik and the MATH+ protocol
34:40 The corporatization of medicine
37:00 Cheap drugs vs profit making drugs
43:40 The ACTIV-6 clinical trials
46:00 The Ivermectin controversy
51:50 The Epidemic of Fraud
54:10 "I think this thing can end the pandemic"
01:00:30 Andrew Hill & influence from funders
01:05:16 The Fix: manipulation of data
01:09:40 Academia, policy & corruption
01:14:50 Disinformation and smear campaign
Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko
Board Certified Family Practitioner
501 Rt 208, Monroe, NY 10950
845-238-0000
March 23, 2020
To all medical professionals around the world:
My name is Dr. Zev Zelenko and I practice medicine in Monroe, NY. For the last 16 years, I
have cared for approximately 75% of the adult population of Kiryas Joel, which is a very close
knit community of approximately 35,000 people in which the infection spread rapidly and
unchecked prior to the imposition of social distancing.
As of today my team has tested approximately 200 people from this community for Covid-19,
and 65% of the results have been positive. If extrapolated to the entire community, that means
more than 20,000 people are infected at the present time. Of this group, I estimate that there are
1500 patients who are in the high-risk category (i.e. >60, immunocompromised, comorbidities,
etc).
Given the urgency of the situation, I developed the following treatment protocol in the
pre-hospital setting and have seen only positive results:
1. Any patient with shortness of breath regardless of age is treated.
2. Any patient in the high-risk category even with just mild symptoms is treated.
3. Young, healthy and low risk patients even with symptoms are not treated (unless
their circumstances change and they fall into category 1 or 2).
My out-patient treatment regimen is as follows:
1. Hydroxychloroquine 200mg twice a day for 5 days
2. Azithromycin 500mg once a day for 5 days
3. Zinc sulfate 220mg once a day for 5 days
The rationale for my treatment plan is as follows. I combined the data available from China and
South Korea with the recent study published from France (sites available on request). We know
that hydroxychloroquine helps Zinc enter the cell. We know that Zinc slows viral replication
within the cell. Regarding the use of azithromycin, I postulate it prevents secondary bacterial
infections. These three drugs are well known and usually well tolerated, hence the risk to the
patient is low.
Since last Thursday, my team has treated approximately 350 patients in Kiryas Joel and another
150 patients in other areas of New York with the above regimen.
Of this group and the information provided to me by affiliated medical teams, we have had
ZERO deaths, ZERO hospitalizations, and ZERO intubations. In addition, I have not heard of
any negative side effects other than approximately 10% of patients with temporary nausea and
diarrhea.
In sum, my urgent recommendation is to initiate treatment in the outpatient setting as soon as
possible in accordance with the above. Based on my direct experience, it prevents acute
respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), prevents the need for hospitalization and saves lives.
With much respect,
Dr. Zev Zelenko
cc: President Donald J. Trump; Mr. Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff
