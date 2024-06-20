Hi everyone,

Today I’m joined by Dr. Pierre Kory, a leading pulmonologist, on his frontline experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. We explore the initial reliance on mechanical ventilation, the life-saving role of steroids, and the formation of the FLCCC. Dr. Kory shares his insights on using high-dose IV vitamin C, thiamine, and hydrocortisone. We also discuss the pharmaceutical industry's influence on the medical system, the suppression of repurposed drugs like ivermectin, and the FDA's role in spreading misinformation. This conversation highlights the urgent need for transparency, rapid studies, and genuine debate on COVID-19 treatment options.

Timestamps

00:53 Introduction to Dr Pierre Kory

3:20 The early days of the pandemic

7:24 The ventilators and lack of treatment

12:25 Use of steroids

16:40 The early days of panic and miseducation

19:30 Randomized control trials

27:20 Paul Marik and the MATH+ protocol

34:40 The corporatization of medicine

37:00 Cheap drugs vs profit making drugs

43:40 The ACTIV-6 clinical trials

46:00 The Ivermectin controversy

51:50 The Epidemic of Fraud

54:10 "I think this thing can end the pandemic"

01:00:30 Andrew Hill & influence from funders

01:05:16 The Fix: manipulation of data

01:09:40 Academia, policy & corruption

01:14:50 Disinformation and smear campaign