The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bluebirdtui's avatar
Bluebirdtui
1d

Hi Rav.

A few thoughts you may be interested in or want to pass on. I've been looking through some of my older books and found the 'Vaccination Bible' from the 1990's a 'What doctor's Don't Tell You' publication. It lists all the vaccines that had been used up until then and the side effects etc. One of the listed ingredients was formalin (from formaldehyde, main ingredient in embalming fluid). Is this still being used? Could this be connected to the rise in autism? I was also wondering about the connection with the Gardasil jab and the rise in problems since it's use. Also, the fact that the contraceptive pill went from oral to injected? Anyway, hope this helps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture