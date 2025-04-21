Hi everyone,
Inspired by a few other Substacks I read, I’m offering a limited-time Easter discount for the rest of this week:
I hope everyone is having an enjoyable long weekend with festive activities or just a long-needed break to catch a breath.
Mental health and well-being are integral topics of this Substack (watch my episodes on things like sleep health and holistic psychiatry!) — and will be the focus for a few upcoming episodes with my favourite science-based meditation and yoga instructors Loch Kelly and Kelly Boys.
Re-set your nervous system with a 10-minute meditation by Kelly Boys:
Catch you all tomorrow with some important new content!
Hi Rav.
A few thoughts you may be interested in or want to pass on. I've been looking through some of my older books and found the 'Vaccination Bible' from the 1990's a 'What doctor's Don't Tell You' publication. It lists all the vaccines that had been used up until then and the side effects etc. One of the listed ingredients was formalin (from formaldehyde, main ingredient in embalming fluid). Is this still being used? Could this be connected to the rise in autism? I was also wondering about the connection with the Gardasil jab and the rise in problems since it's use. Also, the fact that the contraceptive pill went from oral to injected? Anyway, hope this helps.