In this new podcast clip, I hypothesize that one practical way to reduce the pull of addiction and unhealthy obsession is to “diversify your dopamine.” The idea is simple: when one activity becomes your only meaningful source of pleasure, validation, or excitement — whether that’s work, partying, social media, sex, or something else — it becomes much easier for that pursuit to take over your life.

I reflect on periods of my own life when my career was almost my sole source of satisfaction, and how building a broader life has made it less likely that any one pursuit becomes all-consuming. Exercise, friendships, time in nature, good books and movies, meaningful work, sports, and spontaneous fun can all become different sources of reward and meaning. Therapist Ryan Soave agrees with the broader principle, while adding that balance also means learning to slow down rather than constantly chasing stimulation.

Watch the short clip below for our full discussion on diversifying your dopamine as a practical antidote to addiction and obsession.

Watch the full episode