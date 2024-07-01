Hi everyone,

In this insightful episode, I sit down with Dr. Adeel Khan, a leading expert in regenerative medicine, to discuss the cutting-edge world of stem cell therapy and its potential for treating vaccine injuries and long COVID. Dr. Khan sheds light on the complexities of the mRNA vaccine platform, the importance of a nuanced approach to vaccination, and the critical issues with FDA transparency. We delve into gene therapy, the concept of evolutionary mismatch, and the risks associated with psychiatric drugs like SSRIs.

Dr. Khan also shares his experience treating patients with myocarditis using stem cells, peptides, and bioregulators, emphasizing the importance of addressing the root causes of health issues. Tune in to explore the future of regenerative medicine and the need for safety, informed consent, and more research in this promising field.

(Book a consultation with Dr. Adeel Khan here: https://eterna.health/)