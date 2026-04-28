The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Foerster, MD's avatar
James Foerster, MD
1d

Clickbait title is misleading big time.

Reply
Share
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
1d

Anyone who thinks Trump was involved in Epstein crimes is an idiot

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture