In this fiery 12-minute clip, Michael Tracey and Curt Mills debate Trump, Netanyahu, and the Iran conflict alongside the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. This in-depth discussion explores US foreign policy, intelligence links, and how media narratives shape public understanding of global power.

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