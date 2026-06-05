In this recent clip from my debate with former Bush/Obama drug policy advisor Kevin Sabet, he argued that comedian-podcasters like Joe Rogan ought not to decide national drug policy.

I took the opposing stance and argued various high-profile individuals have been pushing this for decades & this new executive order is quite conservative in that it only accelerates research and FDA approvals rather than outright decriminalizing these substances.

Watch the full clip here now

Full episode here: