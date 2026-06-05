The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Whit Gray's avatar
Whit Gray
4h

Don’t worry, as soon as a new administration is installed, they’ll repeal all Trump’s EO’s and everything will be back like it was.

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