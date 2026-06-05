Debating Joe Rogan's Influence On Trump's Psychedelic Executive Order
Watch this clip below.
In this recent clip from my debate with former Bush/Obama drug policy advisor Kevin Sabet, he argued that comedian-podcasters like Joe Rogan ought not to decide national drug policy.
I took the opposing stance and argued various high-profile individuals have been pushing this for decades & this new executive order is quite conservative in that it only accelerates research and FDA approvals rather than outright decriminalizing these substances.
Full episode here:
Don’t worry, as soon as a new administration is installed, they’ll repeal all Trump’s EO’s and everything will be back like it was.