The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
14h

What possible problem can there be with any drug if the patient is fully informed of the risk/benefit analysis and they've been struggling for long periods of time without help from available medications or treatments? Why does a person have to be dying in order to have "the right to try"? Those with severe depression and/or PTSD are at severe risk of suicide. Why deny them the opportunity to try a drug that has shown dramatic impact in multiple people, assuming they are properly informed of the potential side effects?

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