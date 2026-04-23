DEBATE today: Trump’s Psychedelic Order
As I just announced on X, two heavyweights in the drug policy space have agreed to come on the podcast to debate Trump’s new psychedelic executive order:
https://x.com/ravarora1/status/2047357632785330427?s=46
Any questions about Trump’s move you want us to discuss, let us know in the comments below:
What possible problem can there be with any drug if the patient is fully informed of the risk/benefit analysis and they've been struggling for long periods of time without help from available medications or treatments? Why does a person have to be dying in order to have "the right to try"? Those with severe depression and/or PTSD are at severe risk of suicide. Why deny them the opportunity to try a drug that has shown dramatic impact in multiple people, assuming they are properly informed of the potential side effects?