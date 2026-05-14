The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3h

I tried micro dosing a few times and I can see how it would help some people. I wouldn’t want to trip on it though..

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Chip Eichelberger's avatar
Chip Eichelberger
4h

What we have been doing has not been working for over 20 years. In traditional "medicine" look at how often people undergo chemo for cancer treatments. The efficacy for many cancers is terrible and what it does to your immune system can be devastating. There are "studies" funded by big pharma that are questionable. Look at the explosion of patients using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer. Follow the money in medicine. Whenever there are low cost alternatives they are discredited. I had BCC on my head and used a cream called Curaderm for 71 days and it was gone. That was instead of expensive and invasive MOHS surgery or radiation.

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