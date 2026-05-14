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On today’s episode of the podcast, we have a vigorous debate on Trump’s new psychedelic executive order. Readers know my stance on this: I believe the advancement of psychedelic therapies will save lives and help people overcome depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, end-of-life distress, and a host of other conditions. I think Joe Rogan is a hero for getting the president to sign off on this. However, not everyone feels the same.

Kevin Sabet, a former White House drug policy advisor across the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, argues for caution around psychedelics, marijuana policy, commercial incentives, and overstated medical claims. Dr. Matt Johnson, a leading Johns Hopkins psychedelic researcher, speaks on the promise of psilocybin studies, addiction treatment, depression, safety protocols, and why accelerated research follows the evidence. The discussion also covers Joe Rogan, RFK Jr., Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya, ketamine clinics, MDMA, MAPS, cannabis rescheduling, veteran suicide, and the potential risks of turning experimental drugs into public policy too quickly.

Chapters:



0:00 - Intro

2:05 - Sabet’s Objection to Psychedelics

10:00 - Matt’s Disagreement with Sabet

13:15 - Psychedelic Research Quality

21:10 - Kevin’s Rebuttal

24:00 - Was Joe Rogan Wrong On Ibogaine’s Efficacy

32:50 - Ibogaine Safety Concerns

40:50 - Could The Executive Order Go Too Far

46:10 - Rescheduling and FDA Approval

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