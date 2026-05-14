DEBATE: Is Trump Rushing Psychedelics Under The Influence of Joe Rogan?
(Available on all other platforms)
On today’s episode of the podcast, we have a vigorous debate on Trump’s new psychedelic executive order. Readers know my stance on this: I believe the advancement of psychedelic therapies will save lives and help people overcome depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, end-of-life distress, and a host of other conditions. I think Joe Rogan is a hero for getting the president to sign off on this. However, not everyone feels the same.
Kevin Sabet, a former White House drug policy advisor across the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, argues for caution around psychedelics, marijuana policy, commercial incentives, and overstated medical claims. Dr. Matt Johnson, a leading Johns Hopkins psychedelic researcher, speaks on the promise of psilocybin studies, addiction treatment, depression, safety protocols, and why accelerated research follows the evidence. The discussion also covers Joe Rogan, RFK Jr., Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya, ketamine clinics, MDMA, MAPS, cannabis rescheduling, veteran suicide, and the potential risks of turning experimental drugs into public policy too quickly.
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
2:05 - Sabet’s Objection to Psychedelics
10:00 - Matt’s Disagreement with Sabet
13:15 - Psychedelic Research Quality
21:10 - Kevin’s Rebuttal
24:00 - Was Joe Rogan Wrong On Ibogaine’s Efficacy
32:50 - Ibogaine Safety Concerns
40:50 - Could The Executive Order Go Too Far
46:10 - Rescheduling and FDA Approval
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I tried micro dosing a few times and I can see how it would help some people. I wouldn’t want to trip on it though..
What we have been doing has not been working for over 20 years. In traditional "medicine" look at how often people undergo chemo for cancer treatments. The efficacy for many cancers is terrible and what it does to your immune system can be devastating. There are "studies" funded by big pharma that are questionable. Look at the explosion of patients using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer. Follow the money in medicine. Whenever there are low cost alternatives they are discredited. I had BCC on my head and used a cream called Curaderm for 71 days and it was gone. That was instead of expensive and invasive MOHS surgery or radiation.