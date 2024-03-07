Hi everyone,

I am chronically behind on posting some of my noteworthy interviews over the past few months, but here is the most informative, in-depth conversation I recently had with Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse podcast:

You can also find it on Spotify, Apple, and Rumble. We talked about a wide range of topics, such as the decline of medical institutions, myocarditis risks, vaccine efficacy, the problem of misinformation, and navigating disagreements with former friends. Here are the time-stamps after the intro:

(12:17) Experts disagreements during COVID (23:20) Regrets in taking vaccine (30:00) Vaccine mandates and adverse events (39:00) Publications and institutions (55:25) Boosters (59:50) Institutions (01:08:12) Nobel prize and long term safety (01:17:57) 1 in 800 adverse event (01:25:00) Sam Harris and the "evolving science" (01:45:40) Vaccine efficacy and failure of CDC, FDA, etc (01:51:00) Misinformation by dissidents, turbo cancers, and reforming institutions (02:04:00) Wrap up

I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation as we traversed some very controversial and heated territory with great depth, precision, and judiciousness. These kinds of conversations are why 5-10 minute news segments on legacy media are utterly failing. Such topics need over two hours of exploration as we achieved.

I was also happy to discuss my disagreement with Sam Harris here.

Talking to Bret was all-in-all a great pleasure. I don’t agree with him on everything, but I think he is an honest, sincere, and intellectually formidable person. I became a fan of his after watching two of what I consider to be some of favourite all-time podcasts: 1) Jordan Peterson and Bret debating the forces underlying Hitler’s genocidal regime on JRE 2) Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying discussing the modern dating scene and gender dynamics from an evolutionary perspective:

Podcasts like these exploring complex, multi-dimensional topics with absolute freedom, no time constraints, and no respect for political correctness got me interested in entering into this world myself.

I hope you enjoy listening to or watching this conversation!

