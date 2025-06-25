In this clip, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris and I explore the interplay between conservatism and progressivism in the context of psychedelics, emphasizing the importance of preserving beneficial traditions while also embracing progressive changes when necessary. We discuss the responsibility that comes with using powerful tools like psychedelics for healing and personal growth, and how they can facilitate human maturation and empathy. The notion of a 'psychedelic renaissance' is presented as a revival of forgotten wisdom that can lead to a more compassionate and understanding society.

