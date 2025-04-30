Hi everyone,
I’m still collecting my thoughts on the disastrous Canadian election from two nights ago. I’ll have a piece on that published in a couple days.
In the mean-time, here is my improvised 9-minute monologue on mass immigration from my podcast with Max Bernier:
https://x.com/Ravarora1/status/1917657009144619169
I didn’t expect to do this, but it came to me and I thought it was really important.
You can also watch in on Rumble if you wish, which today has amassed over 40,000 views and counting:
https://rumble.com/v6sp4w9-rav-arora-warns-danger-of-catastrophic-mass-immigration-in-canada.html
I almost forgot you're in Canada. Why do you sound so blunt, are you an American now? Canadian identity, perhaps, boils down to "I'm not American". Do the opposite to what those gun tooting rednecks do. Don't shake the boat, be nice, wear your mask, listen to the experts.
Assimilation is a two-way street and you get what you look for. You look for exotic "multiculturism" instead of similar values, you get it. 20 years ago the Canadian government was importing en masse educated professionals from around the globe and throwing them under the bus. They went through an extensive immigration process for a few years, sold their properties and brought their savings to Canada, yet had trouble getting professional jobs surrounded by polite racism. Sorry, you don't have Canadian mentality, you don't have work experience in Canada, you speak with a foreign accent, we love your food, but we don't have a position for you, go work in a restaurant. Immigrants' place are low paid jobs. But we still love your food and dance! At the time, an Indian-British couple of accountants sued the Canadian government for deceiving them with a promise of professional jobs. They sold their house and left their good jobs in the UK, moved to Canada but were only able to get low paid jobs. The case was dismissed. They moved to the US and immediately secured well paid professional jobs. There was no DEI at the time but the US was just much more accepting. You're hardworking, a quick learner, treat others well, you're welcome. It was a standard path for educated, English speaking, easily assimilating immigrants in Canada at the time, get Canadian citizenship after 3 years and move to the US. Those who had trouble assimilating stayed with their ethnic communities. And, perhaps, there is sizable migration across the border based on personality types. The obedient go North, the rebels go South.
Good points, certainly. America, having been known to be such a melting pot of cultures and races at one time, has been led away from that harmony, and the understanding of what it is to be American, but countries - as you stated - such as Sweden, Norway, Germany, and France (with banlieues in Paris for example, that are basically a separate country and culture - almost always muslim) in Europe seem almost lost. It is now getting worse in the British Isles, where a young lady in Scotland posted about a muslim murderer of three little girls and was arrested and condemned to seven years in prison for a social media comment, written in a moment of passion at such a cruel and obscene stabbing to death of three children.
Australia seems to be headed the way of Canada and the British Isles. I don't know about New Zealand, but I am hoping they resist this refusal of supporting Western civilization and a strong moral code that includes protecting women and children. Not letting thousands of young girls to be gang-raped and put out for prostitution (and even killed) by rabid gangs of Pakis who have no desire to assimilate with the rest of us, as has been - and still is - taking place in England.