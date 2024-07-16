Hi everyone,

Today we are publishing my appearance on the Courting Controversy podcast with Jenin Younes. In this episode, We discuss my experiences and the recent Supreme Court decision in Missouri vs. Biden (now Murthy v. Missouri). Also we delve into the Great Barrington Declaration, which I co-authored to highlight the harms of lockdowns on children and young adults. Tune in to hear about the implications of this landmark case for free speech and scientific inquiry.

— Jay

