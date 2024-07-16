Hi everyone,
Today we are publishing my appearance on the Courting Controversy podcast with Jenin Younes. In this episode, We discuss my experiences and the recent Supreme Court decision in Missouri vs. Biden (now Murthy v. Missouri). Also we delve into the Great Barrington Declaration, which I co-authored to highlight the harms of lockdowns on children and young adults. Tune in to hear about the implications of this landmark case for free speech and scientific inquiry.
— Jay
Watch Now:
Jay and Jenin, Please check out this video below from Professor Jed Rubenfeld, Yale Law School Professor, Constitutional Scholar, Lawyer. It is extremely helpful in understanding the Murthy v. Missouri ruling and provides some encouragement. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5kIm347Zj8
I have also donated to Jenin's firm as I am very appreciative of her intelligence and efforts. Thank you both.
Free speech was never censored, as long as it was pro-government, pro-jab, pro-Big Pharma, Pro-Briben Administration, Pro-American Pravda.
We have the kindest president ever in Sniffy Joe Poop Pants. - just ask his media friends: https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2024/07/13/nolte-media-decade-long-hate-campaign-nearly-pays-off-with-trump-assassination-attempt/